1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Academia Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I have been invited by Mathematical Reviews to perform reviews of articles. As compensation, I received some AMS points, which are redeemable as credit toward future purchases of books, etc, from the American Mathematical Society. However, I have read on the MathRev page that AMS points are considered taxable income in the US.

I live and pay taxes in the Netherlands but also I had never lived and worked in the US.

Do I need to report these points as taxable income to the US tax authorities? If so, how?