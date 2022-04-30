1

I have been invited by Mathematical Reviews to perform reviews of articles. As compensation, I received some AMS points, which are redeemable as credit toward future purchases of books, etc, from the American Mathematical Society. However, I have read on the MathRev page that AMS points are considered taxable income in the US.

I live and pay taxes in the Netherlands but also I had never lived and worked in the US.

Do I need to report these points as taxable income to the US tax authorities? If so, how?

  • I think that information on the AMS web page is directed at US citizens and residents. Since you are neither, as I understand it, it would be taxable by the US only if it is US source income. But the source is determined by where you performed the work, which was presumably at your home or office in the Netherlands, not inside the US. If so then you have no obligation at all to the US tax authorities. You should still check if it is taxable by the Netherlands.
    – Nate Eldredge
    1 hour ago
  • @NateEldredge I suspect that over at Money SE users might not be familiar at all with AMS points (honestly, I have no idea what they are either).
    – Massimo Ortolano
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @MassimoOrtolano: AMS is the American Mathematical Society, and AMS points are just a form of "store credit", redeemable for credit toward purchases from the AMS (books, subscriptions, membership fees, etc). The Money.SE folks would have no problem with the concept if OP would just add a sentence to describe how the points work.
    – Nate Eldredge
    1 hour ago
  • I edited to add an explanation and links.
    – Nate Eldredge
    1 hour ago
  • @NateEldredge I won't migrate it there because at the moment I couldn't reach out a Money mod to see if it's on topic for them, and blind migrations are generally frowned upon. If you think it's off-topic here, I suggest you to vote to close this. If, instead, you're sufficiently familiar with Money SE to be confident that it'd be on topic there, let me know and I'll migrate.
    – Massimo Ortolano
    1 hour ago

I am not a lawyer, especially a tax lawyer, but in the US, when total US income below a certain level there is no need to report anything. See this for example

For some purposes, if you are paid and taxes are withheld from your earnings, you can file to recover those funds if your total income is low. I doubt that is an issue here since the points have no intrinsic cash value.

You can probably just ignore the issue.

There is more information directly from AMS. Note that if you don't use them then they have no cash value at all, so become moot for tax reasons.

