A UK bank has given me 60 days' notice that it will be closing my accounts. My activity on these accounts has been low (since I use another bank for everyday transactions), so that might be the reason for the closure. However, when I asked the bank for the actual reason, they refused to disclose it.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) confirms that banks don't have to explain to a customer why their account was closed. However, it also states that a customer may complain to the FOS if they believe their account was closed unfairly.

This leads to the question: How may I know whether the bank closed my accounts unfairly if they refuse to disclose the reason behind it? Is the expectation that I complain to the FOS on a mere remote suspicion that my accounts might have been closed unfairly?

Conversely, would there be any risk to me if I do not investigate this reason now, but it later turns out that the account closure was due to an erroneous decision made by the bank against me (such as an unfounded suspicion of fraud)?