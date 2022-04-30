0

Don't know exact numbers, so I'll just make up some that seem plausible.

Purchase price of house $200,000.

Work house needs might cost $10,000

Person able to do that work wants to buy house.

If "Joe" does the work, seller (not me, close relative) pays "Joe" $10K, then Joe pays $10K as part of down payment, then Joe gets mortgage for $190K, is there anything illegal going on? Will the tax man agree that the house sold for $200K?

Owner/seller also has insurance, property tax, maintenance, etc. Can "Joe" pay these and seller credit them as part of down payment?

  • Why doesn't Joe buy the house for $190K and then do the work afterwards?
    – Robert Longson
    22 mins ago
  • Because he can't afford it "yet" but seller wants him to have it (they're related) but doesn't want to just give it to him. So she wants to find a low-risk way to let him do a sort of "layaway" until the balance gets low enough for "Joe" to get the loan. Presumably the downpayment would increase over time as Joe does other things (tax, maintenance, painting, insurance, whatever, IDK)
    – WGroleau
    11 mins ago

