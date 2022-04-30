0

Hi I entered the country months ago, I was inspected but not admitted, but I get my social security number, can I use it to try crypto, is under the law? thanks in advance!!!

Improve this question
New contributor
Jansel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Jansel is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.