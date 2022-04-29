0

is there an IBKR timeline of actions? I'm looking for something like (fictional timeline)

1 january: deposited $1K to account.
2 january: bought 3x brkb shares at $300/piece
3 january: bought 1x fb share at $100/piece
4 january: sold 1x brkb share at $290/piece
5 january: withdrawed $290 from account

.. can't seem to find such a timeline anywhere. i have found an account deposit+withdrawal timeline available at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/AccountManagement/AmAuthentication?action=TransactionHistory and i have found individual stock timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/<ID> (for example brkb is ID 72063691 so i can see brkb-specific timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/72063691 and FB is ID 107113386 so i can see fb-specific timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/107113386 ), but i have not found such a timeline for all firms, just 1-firm-at-a-time..

Improve this question
New contributor
hanshenrik is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Your links are non-functional because you must be a logged in account holder to see that information.

What is a timeline? If you mean a record of these transactions, you need to look at you daily or monthly statements. IBKR E-mails them to you daily. You can also download them in the Account Management section when you are logged in.

Improve this answer
3
  • Your links are non-functional because you must be a logged in account holder to see that information. - makes sense, the information is account-specific after all. What is a timeline? - A timeline is a display of a list of events in chronological order. IBKR E-mails them to you daily. - hmm maybe that is a setting or something, i certainly don't get daily emails from ibkr. i got one at 12 march, 18 march, 2 april~ maybe one every day i actually do something? haven't checked. You can also download them in the Account Management section when you are logged in. - excellent! but where?
    – hanshenrik
    2 hours ago
  • when i am at interactivebrokers.co.uk/AccountManagement/… i get i.imgur.com/oR7FNl9.png
    – hanshenrik
    2 hours ago
  • In the bottom right under REPORTING it says STATEMENT DELIVERY. See if that provides the option to receive statements via E-mail. At the top it says PERFORMANCE AND REPORTS. That is where you can view/download daily, weekly, annual statements as well as tax documents. And when in doubt, you can call IBKR customer service.
    – Bob Baerker
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

hanshenrik is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.