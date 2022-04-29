is there an IBKR timeline of actions? i'm looking for something like (fictional timeline)

1 january: deposited $1K to account.

2 january: bought 3x brkb shares at $300/piece

3 january: bought 1x fb share at $100/piece

4 january: sold 1x brkb share at $290/piece

5 january: withdrawed $290 from account

.. can't seem to find such a timeline anywhere. i have found an account deposit+withdrawal timeline available at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/AccountManagement/AmAuthentication?action=TransactionHistory and i have found individual stock timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/<ID> (for example brkb is ID 72063691 so i can see brkb-specific timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/72063691 and FB is ID 107113386 so i can see fb-specific timeline at https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/portal/#/quote/107113386 ), but i have not found such a timeline for all firms, just 1-firm-at-a-time..