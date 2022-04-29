I finished my taxes on February 15th. However, TurboTax had a bug that prevented e-filing. I waited until the 22nd, and when it still wasn't fixed I just mailed a paper copy of my taxes.

I started checking the "Where's my refund" tool on the IRS website in early April. It is now almost 50 days since I mailed the return in, but the online tool just says "We cannot provide any information about your refund."

I tried calling the refund hotline at 1-800-829-1954, but it was just an automated tool that gave the same information as the online form. I then tried calling the more general number provided, 1-800-829-1040, but there were no relevant options except one that filtered me into the automated system provided at the first number.

Is there any other way to contact the IRS to verify that my return was received? If it's not been received I would like to send another copy asap not just to avoid late penalties, but because we need the refund for a time sensitive matter.

What other methods are available to check the status of the refund?