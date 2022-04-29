I prefer a 100/0/0 rule myself. I buy a new(ish) car only when I have saved up enough money to afford it. But doing that would require you to have enough spare money to buy a decent used car.
There's "good debt" and "bad debt". No debts are ideal, but if borrowing monet will leave you better off in the long run, it's "good debt". Buying a house with a mortgage, and buying a car that you need to get to work could fall into that category.
"Bad debt" is when you see something pretty and shiny and have to buy it now. By the time you add up all the interest payments, you would have been better off saving up and buying it later. Too many bad debts, and more and more of your income goes straight to making payments on debts every month.
So think about whether or not you actually need a new car now, and whether the ones you are looking are more expensive than you really need. Then consider affordability. The 10% figure is pretty arbitrary. You need to work out how much spare money you actually have to make the payments, not some arbitrary percentage that somebody came up with.