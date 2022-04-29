2

Consider a simple employed person in the UK, with nothing particularly unusual or exciting.

At the end of a given (financial) year they look at their payslips and they can see (amongst other things):

  • The total amount of income they were paid.
  • The total amount of PAYE tax that was taken.

And they can look at their P60 and see the same 2 figures.

On HMRC's website they can see their Personal Allowance and the Tax bands for the year (current; historic).

I had assumed that if I took the 5 minutes to do the maths, then I ought to be able to satisfy myself that over the whole year, the PAYE tax taken matches the obvious interpretation of the tax bands. Except ... mine don't. 😢 They're consistently a few pounds out.

I'm unsurprised that the month-by-month PAYE is a bit out. For various reasons my month-to-month pay varies quite a lot (due to weird bonus structures and pay incremental rises), so it's going to be impossible for Sage to predict my final tax bill mid-year. ... But I would have expected that in the final pay-check of the (financial) year, Sage would now have the definitive annual total, and could adjust the PAYE correctly to fix the whole year?

So I would expect that once you look at the whole year, it would be exactly correct.

To take a specific example, supposing that I were to earn £62,143.28 (invented figure) in 2020/1, in England.

Then I would expect to pay:

  • 0% = £0 on the first £12,500 (£0.01 to £12,500.00)
  • 20% = £7,500 on the next £37,500 (£12,500.01 to £50,000.00)
  • 40% = £4857.312 on the remaining (£50,000.01 to £62,143.28)

For an expected annual total of £12,357.31 (or possibly 32p, idk) I could also imagine any of the following:

  • £12,357.32 (round up)
  • £12,357.20 (round income to the nearest whole-pound)
  • £12,357.00 (round income to the nearest whole-pound, then round down)

But I'm seeing something like £12,352.40 ... it's "way" out ... far more than I could expect from an rounding change.

So the specific question is: Should I actually expect the total of my PAYE to be exactly £12,357.31, based on this setup? or is UK PAYE tax actually a little fuzzy in the details/has more rounding than one would guess.

Context: I can foresee 3 likely possibilities:

  • The HMRC system is exact, but Sage is less exact & everyone involved knows this ... but most people don't sweat a few £s discrepancy ... you can submit a TaxReturn if you care.
  • The HMRC system isn't actually exact, but it always errs in individuals favour, and this is considered fine.
  • HMRC and Sage are exact, and the fact that I can't get them to match tells me that they're accounting for something that I've missed ... and if I could find out what that was then I could make the numbers line up exactly.

Essentially, I want to know which of these realities I'm in, so I know whether I should spend additional time trying to find out what I'm missing.

  • 1
    How much is your time worth? I.e. what's the opportunity cost in chasing £5?
    – Robert Longson
    59 mins ago
  • 1
    The value in knowing that my understanding of my finances (including my taxation) is complete and accurate is substantial.
    – Brondahl
    38 mins ago
  • Also ... if you don't know why it's out by £5, then you can't be confident that it will continue to be only £5 in the future, and thus you can't make guaranteed predictions about your future finances.
    – Brondahl
    36 mins ago
  • Have you taken your tax code into account? FWIW I have written code for myself that reproduces pretty much all the tax calculations on my pay modulo some tiny rounding errors (pennies) so it is possible, but it might take me a while to write an answer explaining it.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    35 mins ago
  • You are probably failing to account for something, A lot of taxation rules have rules where some expenses like medical insurance or mortgage payments are tax free and effectively reduce your income for tax purposes. Are you sure nothing like that applies to you? However I don't think this is "way out". An anomaly of £5 out of £12,350 is an error of around 0.05%.
    – Eric Nolan
    34 mins ago

1 Answer 1

1

This is a partial answer that I may flesh out later, but according to the comments perhaps still enough of an answer to be useful.

The short answer is that PAYE tax is predictable but it does take a fair amount of digging to get it perfect as there are weird rounding based effects at different stages. You also need to take into account your tax code which embeds quite a few complications of its own. Then you need to figure out how to reconcile PAYE with your year-end tax return.

I've written code to do it, but it's not easily sharable in its current form. From memory, I may not have managed to reproduce the precise rounding of every single NI calculation and it's occasionally 1p out on that.

A couple of sources:

