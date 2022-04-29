Consider a simple employed person in the UK, with nothing particularly unusual or exciting.

At the end of a given (financial) year they look at their payslips and they can see (amongst other things):

The total amount of income they were paid.

The total amount of PAYE tax that was taken.

And they can look at their P60 and see the same 2 figures.

On HMRC's website they can see their Personal Allowance and the Tax bands for the year (current; historic).

I had assumed that if I took the 5 minutes to do the maths, then I ought to be able to satisfy myself that over the whole year, the PAYE tax taken matches the obvious interpretation of the tax bands. Except ... mine don't. 😢 They're consistently a few pounds out.

I'm unsurprised that the month-by-month PAYE is a bit out. For various reasons my month-to-month pay varies quite a lot (due to weird bonus structures and pay incremental rises), so it's going to be impossible for Sage to predict my final tax bill mid-year. ... But I would have expected that in the final pay-check of the (financial) year, Sage would now have the definitive annual total, and could adjust the PAYE correctly to fix the whole year?

So I would expect that once you look at the whole year, it would be exactly correct.

To take a specific example, supposing that I were to earn £62,143.28 (invented figure) in 2020/1, in England.

Then I would expect to pay:

0% = £0 on the first £12,500 (£0.01 to £12,500.00)

20% = £7,500 on the next £37,500 (£12,500.01 to £50,000.00)

40% = £4857.312 on the remaining (£50,000.01 to £62,143.28)

For an expected annual total of £12,357.31 (or possibly 32p, idk) I could also imagine any of the following:

£12,357.32 (round up)

£12,357.20 (round income to the nearest whole-pound)

£12,357.00 (round income to the nearest whole-pound, then round down)

But I'm seeing something like £12,352.40 ... it's "way" out ... far more than I could expect from an rounding change.

So the specific question is: Should I actually expect the total of my PAYE to be exactly £12,357.31, based on this setup? or is UK PAYE tax actually a little fuzzy in the details/has more rounding than one would guess.

Context: I can foresee 3 likely possibilities:

The HMRC system is exact, but Sage is less exact & everyone involved knows this ... but most people don't sweat a few £s discrepancy ... you can submit a TaxReturn if you care.

The HMRC system isn't actually exact, but it always errs in individuals favour, and this is considered fine.

HMRC and Sage are exact, and the fact that I can't get them to match tells me that they're accounting for something that I've missed ... and if I could find out what that was then I could make the numbers line up exactly.

Essentially, I want to know which of these realities I'm in, so I know whether I should spend additional time trying to find out what I'm missing.