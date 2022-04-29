0

Whenever I buy a security, I always use a Limit Order. Just to be safe, I input a price just below the Bid Price, e.g. 21.80. Why? In case the spot price dips suddenly! See below.

This cheap trick matters more for the Options Contract Multiplier! A penny (→ dollar for options) saved is a penny (→ a dollar for options) earned!

If my order doesn't fill at 21.8, then I notch up the limit order price by one penny to 21.81. If my order doesn't fill, then I notch up the limit order price by one penny to 21.82. I repeat until I fill my order.

  1. What's the official term for this algorithm? I spoke to an MFin CFA and MFin MBA CFA, but I had to explain for ten minutes before they understood.

  2. What do you reckon of this algorithm? Is it crafty? Can it be improved? Is there a better method to save on the bid-ask spread?

