2

Whenever I buy a security, I always use a Limit Order. Just to be safe, I input a price just below the Bid Price, e.g. 21.80. Why? In case the spot price dips suddenly! See below.

This cheap trick matters more for the Options Contract Multiplier! A penny (→ dollar for options) saved is a penny (→ a dollar for options) earned!

If my order doesn't fill at 21.8, then I notch up the limit order price by one penny to 21.81. If my order doesn't fill, then I notch up the limit order price by one penny to 21.82. I repeat until I fill my order.

  1. What's the official term for this algorithm? I spoke to an MFin CFA and MFin MBA CFA, but I had to explain for ten minutes before they understood.

  2. What do you reckon of this algorithm? Is it beneficial? Can it be improved? Is there a better method to save on the bid-ask spread?

Improve this question
5
  • what's the maximum price you would be willing to pay? why not just put that as the order price?
    – user253751
    9 hours ago
  • 6
    You make it sound like using a limit order gives you and edge over other market participants and that's not true. All you are doing is selecting a buy price below the market and hoping that if price drops, you'll get a fill there.
    – Bob Baerker
    5 hours ago
  • I may be ignorant, but if you put in a buy order at 21.80, but there are some available at 21.75, won't the purchase be made at the lower point? What are you gaining by bumping up by a penny instead of, say, a nickel? Or, as @user253751 says, just by putting in the most you are willing to pay?
    – Michael Richardson
    57 mins ago
  • Do you have a maximum in mind for what you are willing to pay? You could set a stop of $21.80 and a limit of $21.90 (or whatever), and it should fill for the lowest price available between $21.80 and 21.90. If it still doesn't fill, you can reassess whether you want to submit a new order with a stop of $21.90 or higher.
    – chepner
    47 mins ago
  • @Michael Richardson - The OP is placing a limit order below the bid ($21.80) not above it. Therefore, it is just a limit order.
    – Bob Baerker
    36 mins ago

4 Answers 4

Reset to default
9

"If the price dips .01 before I hit enter, my method saves me .01!"

And what happens if the price bumps up .01 before you hit enter? And then you raise it a smidgen, and the price bumps up .01 again? And again? Will you chase the price up until the order fills?

I would say that splitting hairs on the sub-penny cost of an order is a sign that you are either:

(a) A high frequency trading algorithm run by a large financial institution; OR (b) A novice trader who is overly confident in the precision of their methodology.

Be careful that you don't trick yourself into getting involved in financial dealings outside your abilities. Day trading is risky business.

Improve this answer
8

I don't see how your approach achieves anything.

If the current price is 21.9, then offering to buy at a limit of 21.8 will always fail. Even 21.89 will fail. You'll end up increasing the limit bit by bit until you hit 21.9 and then you will succeed.

The simpler answer is to decide how much you're willing to pay. If that's 21.95, then offer 21.95. If the current price is 21.9, then you'll still pay 21.9, but will have safed a lot of pointless effort in the process.

Improve this answer
1
  • +1. Keen advice: "decide how much you're willing to pay". That's the foundation of all negotiation, which trading is just a specialized form.
    – bishop
    1 hour ago
1

For normal trading where you're looking for price improvement on a wide bid/ask spread, if your broker offers it, you can use a Pegged-to-Primary order.

You select a maximum amount that you are willing to pay as well as an offset amount which is the increment. For buying, as the bid rises. you buy order is increased by the amount of the increment until the maximum amount is reached. If share price increases past your maximum amount, your order stays on the book as a limit order at your maximum price.

Improve this answer
0

You're basically emulating what a market order will do. Thought at a much slower timescale.

You can claim that you're saving pennies here and there, but you have to remember that every time you change the price, your order will then have the lowest priority at the new level.

For instance, if you have a buy order, and increment the price from $4 to $5, fundamentally, it will only trade when after all other $5 buy orders are filled.

Assuming that all the previous $5 buy orders are filled, you will be the next cab off the rank. But rather than be a $4 buy order, you have a $5 buy order. You've just potentially wasted yourself $1.

Your algorithms success basically is dependent on what the market will do in that time. If you're looking to buy, and the price is going to go up, a market order that fills quickly will be better than your algorithm which may be chasing orders to fill quite slowly, and your final trade may be at a much higher price than you would have gotten initially.

Conversely, your algorithm will "do well" if the market goes down because that initial order will fill at once price step below spot price as opposed to potentially multiple levels above spot price.

In summary:

If there is money to be made with such "algorithms" the high frequency traders are already doing it. And they will do it better than you.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.