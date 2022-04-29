You're basically emulating what a market order will do. Thought at a much slower timescale.

You can claim that you're saving pennies here and there, but you have to remember that every time you change the price, your order will then have the lowest priority at the new level.

For instance, if you have a buy order, and increment the price from $4 to $5, fundamentally, it will only trade when after all other $5 buy orders are filled.

Assuming that all the previous $5 buy orders are filled, you will be the next cab off the rank. But rather than be a $4 buy order, you have a $5 buy order. You've just potentially wasted yourself $1.

Your algorithms success basically is dependent on what the market will do in that time. If you're looking to buy, and the price is going to go up, a market order that fills quickly will be better than your algorithm which may be chasing orders to fill quite slowly, and your final trade may be at a much higher price than you would have gotten initially.

Conversely, your algorithm will "do well" if the market goes down because that initial order will fill at once price step below spot price as opposed to potentially multiple levels above spot price.

In summary:

If there is money to be made with such "algorithms" the high frequency traders are already doing it. And they will do it better than you.