If you get preapproved for say, a 100k house loan, but then find a house for 110k, are you contractually bound to pay at most a 10k down payment? or are you able to still pay a 20% down payment of 20k to avoid mortgage insurance? I know in the converse case, when you want to buy a house for more than what you got pre approved for, you are only able to do so if you put more cash down.

It seems like since a mortgage is "callable", taking out the exact amount you asked for and then paying the difference immediately would be equivalent to simply take out less of a loan. But I can't seem to find a straight answer for this question anywhere. If this is the case, is there any downside of getting "over-approved" with respect to your interest rate? I know people say that it shows the buyer you could afford to pay more, but apart from that, is it detrimental in any way?