If you get preapproved for say, a 100k house loan, but then find a house for 110k, are you contractually bound to pay at most a 10k down payment? or are you able to still pay a 20% down payment of 20k to avoid mortgage insurance? I know in the converse case, when you want to buy a house for more than what you got pre approved for, you are only able to do so if you put more cash down.

It seems like since a mortgage is "callable", taking out the exact amount you asked for and then paying the difference immediately would be equivalent to simply take out less of a loan. But I can't seem to find a straight answer for this question anywhere. If this is the case, is there any downside of getting "over-approved" with respect to your interest rate? I know people say that it shows the buyer you could afford to pay more, but apart from that, is it detrimental in any way?

Preapproval is a soft upper limit, not a hard precise commitment. You most definitely can take an actual loan for less than what you've been preapproved for.

Preapprovals also usually come with conditions. For example, if the condition is "You're preapproved for $100K loan on the condition that you provide 20% downpayment" and the house costs $100K - then you are actually only preapproved for an $80K loan.

