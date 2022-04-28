One reason people often cite when advising to make purchases with credit cards is the ability to issue a chargeback in case of problems. A common example would be buying airline tickets and then the airline going bankrupt.

My question is, who foots the bill in such cases, and why? The airline can't (or else they'd just issue the chargeback directly) so it seems only the credit card company is left. Do they really cover the bill? If so, are they doing it only to maintain good relations with their customers or is there some other reason behind it? When the payment is made with a standard wire transfer, banks seem not to be so eager to issue a refund.