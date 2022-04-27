I used USPS First-Class Mail with tracking to send my State and Federal Tax returns. It's been 10 days and the tracking site has a In Transit, Arriving Late status. What happens if USPS fails to deliver or loses my tax returns?
-
1Do you owe money? Was it included with the tax returns?– Pete B.1 hour ago
1 Answer
IRS uses the postmark date rather than the delivery date.
From IRS Topic No. 301, second paragraph:
Your return is considered filed on time if the envelope is properly addressed, has enough postage, is postmarked, and is deposited in the mail by the due date. If you file electronically, the date and time in your time zone when your return is transmitted controls whether your return is filed timely. You will later receive an electronic acknowledgement that the IRS has accepted your electronically filed return.