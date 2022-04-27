I need help to let me know. I have friend transfer to my account, then the bank need i payment. This is from the bank.

Please help to let me know this is scam or no? "Madam due to the new rules and regulations you need a COT code I just checked now your account doesn't have any COT code This code is use to validate and confirm the transaction we are already done with the upgrading and others we just needs this code so the transfer can be successful you have to pay another final payment of xxx immediately without any delay okay and please you must do that immediately after you already have the COT code you won't have to pay for it again anytime you wants to receive money Outside the country

Without any delay madam we are waiting for the payment to be done immediately so that I can register for the COT code and transfer the money to you immediately without any delay"