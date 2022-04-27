0

I am in full time employment in the UK (and have no other sources of income).

My wife does not currently work (since having children). She will shortly be registering as self-employed/sole-trader and will be selling products online (e.g., on platforms such as eBay and Amazon).

Is it permitted/legal for my wife to use the money from my income and/or my personal credit card to purchase products and materials that she will then sell online for her business? (as like many people we consider money I earn from my full time employment our money and I am happy for that to happen).

Is this a perfectly legal way to fund her business purchases and/or does this have any tax related implications?

Thanks for your help.

Improve this question
New contributor
yonetpkbji is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

yonetpkbji is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.