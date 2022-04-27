I am in full time employment in the UK (and have no other sources of income).

My wife does not currently work (since having children). She will shortly be registering as self-employed/sole-trader and will be selling products online (e.g., on platforms such as eBay and Amazon).

Is it permitted/legal for my wife to use the money from my income and/or my personal credit card to purchase products and materials that she will then sell online for her business? (as like many people we consider money I earn from my full time employment our money and I am happy for that to happen).

Is this a perfectly legal way to fund her business purchases and/or does this have any tax related implications?

Thanks for your help.