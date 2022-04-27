0

I am looking for an apartment, and I have found one online that I passed on to my broker who is acting on my behalf. But he fails to get an appointment for me. I mail once and do get an appointment to view it.

My agreement with the tenant broker says that I need to pay a tenant- broker fee to any apartment 'shown' to me; in this case they haven't shown anything to me (what is the definition of 'shown'?), so I am not obliged to involve them, right? so the question is: am I required to involve my tenant broker at this point, or do I just deal with the broker that is looking for a renter and actually showing me the apartment?

Thanks.

  • This is more of a legal question than a money one...
    – Ron Beyer
    31 mins ago

