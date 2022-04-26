- Townhouse: About 10 years ago we bought a nice townhouse for about 300K.
- Single family: About 4 years ago we decided to buy a single family house for about 400K and we kept the townhouse and it is a rental right now.
Townhouse payoff today is around 200K and estimated value is around 475K Single family payoff today is 350K and estimated value is around 600K
We have decided to look into selling our single family and use the equity to payoff the townhouse which would mean to downsize and move back to our townhouse at the end of the townhouse's agreement.
While it looks and sounds nice to go from two mortgages to no mortgages, we don't know if this is the right move down the road. And what triggered this idea is the crazy high prices of homes today.
Please advise or comment!