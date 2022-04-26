It is a wonderful blessing to own a home free and clear, and it gives you great downside protection. However, for many, it is a source of great pride and a goal to "have others pay your mortgage" in the form of owning real estate and renting to others.

The first question you need to answer is: Do you like being a landlord? Even with good tenants, being a landlord is real work and a bit of a headache. In many cases one is better off concentrating on their primary career then holding a "side job" as a landlord. If you answer "no" to this question, then the answer is simple. You should sell one of the properties.

The second question is do you like the town house or single family home better? My own prejudice would say the single family home would be a much better option, but not everyone would agree and your circumstances would be very different. Also consider future family planning. Wanting to have more children might help you make the choice. So once you find the one you like least, sell that one.

Even if you end up selling the townhouse, you will only owe about 200K on the single family home (after closing costs) which can be paid off in a reasonable amount of time if you concentrate on it.

I think it is worthwhile to make the right choice as it is very expensive to transact real estate. I traded homes about a year ago, and estimated costs at about 50K.