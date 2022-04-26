Stack Exchange Network
0
+0
Just curious what options are there to get stock price and stock fundamentals like revenue, net income to spreadsheets? I usually work with Excel but Google Sheets is also fine.
The free built-in functions are not adequate to my job so I am looking for a paid option.
The most powerful and standard dataset for the public markets is the Bloomberg Terminal, which allows you to not only export all of the relevant metrics to Excel, but can call data directly into Excel with their add in. The main detractor is the exorbitant price tag, which is up to you or your company to decide if it is worth it.
