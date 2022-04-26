Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 24 mins ago. Improve this question

Just curious what options are there to get stock price and stock fundamentals like revenue, net income to spreadsheets? I usually work with Excel but Google Sheets is also fine.

The free built-in functions are not adequate to my job so I am looking for a paid option.