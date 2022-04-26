Title says it all... pretty much.

Maybe this exercise is really simple and this question a bit silly: I'd guess it's simply the sum of all expenses (i.e. expense accounts) over the sum of all income, per time period, e.g. per year (1 Jan - 31 Dec). But happy to get some ideas / comments on how to think about it / what steps are involved in establishing it via GnuCash...

Related resources:

What is the Savings Rate?

The savings rate is a measurement of the amount of money, expressed as a percentage or ratio, that a person deducts from their disposable personal income to set aside as a nest egg or for retirement.

In economic terms, saving is a choice to forego some current consumption in favor of increased future consumption, so the savings rate reflects a person or group's rate of time preference. The savings rate is also related to the marginal propensity to save.

(...)

