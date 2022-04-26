It is always difficult to win an existing market by creating a new competitor from scratch. Even if you build a product/service much superior to an existing giant, most customers won't easily or quickly just switch to you — even if they receive a personal invitation.

I am, however, wondering about the magnitude of that difficulty. Whereas it is difficult, it won't be virtually impossible, will it? Why would it be virtually impossible, after launching an objectively superior product/service, to convince/motivate the rival's users to switch?

If Elon Musk wants a free speech platform, how come it is much cheaper to spend $44B on buying Twitter and transform it into one vs. create one from scratch and convince most Twitter users to switch? Even if the dev/launch costs reach say $4B (which I would be very surprised with), there would still be dozens of billions to spend on marketing. If every one of the 400 million Twitter users was offered $50 to switch to the new platform (which would take $20B, saving the other $20B), would not most of them do so?