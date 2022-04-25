I listed an item for sale on Facebook marketplace. I immediately received one or two messages, asking me for my email address and full name. The claim is that they will send me money on Zelle, and someone else will pick up the item for them. It's obvious that the person contacting me does not live in my country, much less my city. This seems like some kind of scam to me, but I'm not clear how it would work. I've never used Zelle before, but I'm assuming that it's similar to Paypal or Venmo.
We should add it to the FAQ.... If you are asking yourself "Is this a scam?", then it most likely is.– littleadv39 mins ago
@littleadv Scam questions and "if you have to ask" comments– Ben Miller - Remember Monica34 mins ago
@BenMiller-RememberMonica I agree with the answer there.– littleadv32 mins ago
@littleadv Fair point. I would still like to know how this scam works. Should I edit my question?– Raj30 mins ago
@Raj we can speculate, but it's probably a variation of this or this– littleadv20 mins ago
This seems to be a scam. According to Trend Micro:
Then they will send you a fake Zelle payment notification, making you believe that they’ve paid for the item. You may also receive a fake email from your bank, falsely claiming that they have already paid with Zelle, making you believe you need to send them the item. Of course, they haven’t sent you a cent!
This personal blog shares an example:
My prospective buyer said they were initiating the transfer and to keep an eye out for it. Then I got an email, claiming to be from Zelle but sent from “online.servicepayment@aol.com”.
-
A variant is they will send you more than you asked for, in order to pay their pickup person. The payment still gets reversed, but now you are out the delivery fee and the item.– chepner14 mins ago