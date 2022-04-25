0

Almost everywhere it is stated that if I am single and an salaried employee without additional income I do not need to present my tax declaration.

However, I have read in a couple of places (for example, my company's onboarding page) that, if any give year I decide to present it, I need to keep doing it the following years. I did present it last year.

I don't know what I should do. The draft says that I would have to pay 3€ (plus the software fee). I will present them anyway just to have peace of mind, I would like very much to know the answer.

