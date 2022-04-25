0

I placed a buy market order during trade hours. The broker executed the order at a horrible price far outside the spread. The security's spread was wide, but I expected the order to be executed at least at a price below the ask price. How is this possible?

  • "I expected the order to be executed at least at a price below the ask price" why? if you place a market order the ask should be the lowest price you should expect to pay. If you want to pay less than the ask you should place a limit order (and realize that no one may take the other side)
    – D Stanley
    45 mins ago
  • @DStanley Isn't the ask the price the seller is asking for? Why would my broker offer a price higher than what the seller is asking for?
    – AxiomaticNexus
    33 mins ago
  • Which stock exchange does the stock trade on?
    – Flux
    20 mins ago
  • @Flux The order was for a Put Option of IVV. So, the NYSE? The order says it was routed through MIAX.
    – AxiomaticNexus
    13 mins ago
  • How far above the ask price did it fill? IVV options have poor liquidity, so that coupled with a market order is a recipe for garbage.
    – Hart CO
    8 mins ago

