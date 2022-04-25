I placed a buy market order during trade hours. The broker executed the order at a horrible price far outside the spread. The security's spread was wide, but I expected the order to be executed at least at a price below the ask price. How is this possible?
"I expected the order to be executed at least at a price below the ask price" why? if you place a market order the ask should be the lowest price you should expect to pay. If you want to pay less than the ask you should place a limit order (and realize that no one may take the other side)– D Stanley45 mins ago
@DStanley Isn't the ask the price the seller is asking for? Why would my broker offer a price higher than what the seller is asking for?– AxiomaticNexus33 mins ago
Which stock exchange does the stock trade on?– Flux20 mins ago
@Flux The order was for a Put Option of IVV. So, the NYSE? The order says it was routed through MIAX.– AxiomaticNexus13 mins ago
How far above the ask price did it fill? IVV options have poor liquidity, so that coupled with a market order is a recipe for garbage.– Hart CO8 mins ago