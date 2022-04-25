This question is likely specific to UK rules.

I've sold a flat which I lived in for part of the time I owned it. I'm trying to fill out the Inland Revenue's 'report my Capital Gains Tax' form.

I've read the rules on Private Residence Relief and I think I understand how to calculate the proportion of the gain that applies to me (which normally apply to the amount of the gain I believe).

However, in my case, I only made a very small gross gain on my property, and in fact overall made a small net loss once accounting for purchase and sale costs as the form guides me.

Nevertheless, the form still asks for the amount of Private Residence Relief. What should I enter? If I made a loss, do I multiply the proportion of time I didn't live there by the loss, and enter that as a positive number? This appears to reduce the loss in the provisional calculation, which seems logically correct, but just need to check the loss is equivalent to the gain for the purposes of this calculation. Or do I enter '0'?

I realize that in any case I will pay £0 CGT here, so just trying to make sure the paperwork is correct and any losses are fully recorded.