From my understanding (correct me if I'm wrong), contributions can be withdrawn from a Roth IRA at any time without any penalty. I opened a Roth IRA with Fidelity two weeks ago and contributed $3,000 for the year of 2021. I'm still learning about how the Fidelity interface (pc) works. So far it says that my "Total account value" and "Settled Cash" is $3,000 but "Available to withdraw" is $0.00 and I'm wondering why that is.

Basically what I want to know is would I be able to pull my contribution out if I need to and what specifically would I need to do for that. Would I just transfer it back to the account I used to get the cash in?