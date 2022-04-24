-1

I live in the United States. I'd like to write a check to someone. I don't know the exact amount yet but I do know the upper bound. How can I write a check with no exact amount but with an upper bound?

  • There is no such thing. Write them a check for the lower boundary, and promise the rest; or sent the max and trust they return the rest.
    – Aganju
    9 mins ago
  • @Aganju thanks, you are welcome to convert your comment into an answer.
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    6 mins ago

