My late brother owed me a fair amount of money, mostly a mortgage currently valued over $400K. He said (in writing) that I would be paid by his widow out of his $500K life insurance. His widow is the beneficiary of that insurance.

His widow has paid me nothing. She says that almost all the life insurance money is gone because my brother allegedly opened up credit cards in her name without her knowledge, and she only discovered this after he died.

She's lied to me before. But I'm trying to see if she could conceivably have that much credit card debt. As far as I know, her sole asset is joint ownership (with my brother) of a $500K house (2021 estimate), and minimal savings. There is no second mortgage on the house. She will possibly inherit his 25% share of another property assessed at $200K, but my brother had so much debt that this property will likely go to creditors. She worked for 10 years at around $15-$20/hour, quit in 1998, resumed around 2016 at somewhat lower pay.

How much credit could someone with these financial assets get?