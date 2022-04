I have an LLC, S Corp where I and my business partner share a 50/50 ownership. We ran out of cash, so I deposited $1,000 into the account to get us over the hump. The plan is to pull it back out once we have enough.

I'm unsure of how to categorize this. Quickbooks gives me the options of "Owner's Investment (Equity)" and "Owner Loans (Liabilities)".

Also, when I go to take it out, I don't want it to count as income or as an owner's draw, just as reimbursement basically.