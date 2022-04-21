I am looking for help constructing a FIFO account spreadsheet for a small project I am conducting for class. I understand how FIFO works, I just need to make sure Im on the right track.
If anyone can help I would really appreciate it.
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am looking for help constructing a FIFO account spreadsheet for a small project I am conducting for class. I understand how FIFO works, I just need to make sure Im on the right track.
If anyone can help I would really appreciate it.