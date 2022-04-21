-2

I am looking for help constructing a FIFO account spreadsheet for a small project I am conducting for class. I understand how FIFO works, I just need to make sure Im on the right track.

If anyone can help I would really appreciate it.

Improve this question
New contributor
Harold is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.