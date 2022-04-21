I am trying to do the "20 pips challenge", where you starts a trading account with small money (here 1000 euros account, but you trade only 2%, i.e 20 $) and where you try to make 20 pips at each trade.

20 pips challenge

But one thing I don't understand, on TradingView / paperview account, If I want to buy for 20 $ (see screenshot below) I have to specify 200 000 units and it makes the value of 1 pip equal to 20 $. So, here, if I earn 20 pips I will earn 20 x 20 = 400 $ ...

tradingview

I know there is something clearly wrong in my understanding, but I cannot find what.

Best regards