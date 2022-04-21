I developed an application that provides critical information in the event of an emergency for health care providers. The facility I designed it for uses it frequently but does not seem to have the budget to even cover the costs of the server rentals I use to support the application. I know this application saves lives but I also have bills to pay to keep it running.

My question is since they have not come up with a way they are going to pay for it can I recuperate the costs through some kind of write-off as if it was a donation or some other method?