Presume that my daughter can apply to MERELY ONE of BSc Finance or Financial Mathematics & Statistics. Which degree should she pick?

Context and Motivation

Her mission is to earn $3 million USD using stocks and/or options, in the shortest time, with the least academics, effort and university education. So that her DISABLED, 70 year old, SINGLE Mom can retire, and buy a house. I still have to work at 70 y.o. — only because we're indigent!

She likes math only if it can help her accomplish her mission. She doesn't like math inherently. If we had $3 million USD, she wouldn't do or study math — she would campaign for Assisted Suicide, and take care of Mom.

She's interested in Options and Leveraged ETF's. I would've accomplished my goal, had I bought AMZN, SHOP or TSLA years ago, then sold them in October 2021 — or OTM call options on GME in July 2020 — or OTM put options on the US stock market (e.g. IWM, TZA) in February 2020, before the stock market bottomed on March 23 2020.