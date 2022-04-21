Would it be really bad if I withdrew some of the money the scammer sent me that I "won" to keep for myself and then tell my bank that I think I've been scammed?
Yes, committing fraud is really bad.
I am assuming this is the same scam you posted about here.
As the answer states in that question, that deposit is going to be clawed back as fraudulent and you will owe the money to the bank. By spending it, especially KNOWING it was fraud you become complicit and could be investigated by law enforcement.
Don't do it. There is no way you are going to be able to keep the money.
what if i spent some before i found out it was fraud will they still hold it against me? 2 mins ago
Removing the money from the account does not change the fact that it is not yours because you got it through fraud. Not knowing it's fraud doesn't change it either.
All you will accomplish is that when it gets reversed, the bank charges you an overdraft fee, and you have to pay it back then. If you already spent it, it becomes a loan with whatever interest the bank thinks it likes. Either way, it's simply going to cost you extra.
Aside from that, as mentioned in another answer, once a normal average person should have realized it's fraud, you can't claim ignorance anymore, and you would become a part of the fraud. Claiming to be more stupid than a normal average person is not an excuse either.