I am catching up with my taxes. I just filed my 2019 Federal and State taxes. I'm now working on 2020.

I had a State refund due for 2019. I applied it, in full, to my 2020 estimated State taxes.

If I had asked for the 2019 refund to be sent to me via check, I would be receiving it soon (in 2022). I would be provided a 1099-G for 2022. Then I would claim that State tax refund on my 2022 taxes (the year I received the check).

But, since I am simply carrying it over to the 2020 tax year (and never actually receiving the money), perhaps I should claim it on the 2020 Federal tax forms...

Should the state refund be claimed on my 2020 or 2022 taxes?

