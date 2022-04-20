I'm currently developing a trading bot that can open and close long positions only. I've come across the problem of evaluating the performance of my bot. After reading a lot about the Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio and how they are calculated I'm still struggling to find a way to compare my trading strategy to the Buy-and-Hold Strategy. The reason that I don't want the Sharpe ratio, itself, for the performance evaluation of my strategy, is because I understand that my bot will have an excellent Sharpe ratio in the Uptrends(even if it exploits a small fraction of the trend) and a negative Sharpe ratio in the downtrends so I need to find out how well my bot exploits the uptrends and cashes the positions on downtrends compared to the market price.

p.s. The bot opens and closes the positions on a daily basis at the end of each daily candle and the interval I'm backtesting on is roughly about 3 months.