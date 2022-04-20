I'm currently developing a trading bot that can open and close long positions only. After reading a lot about the Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio and how they are calculated I'm still struggling to find a way to compare my trading strategy to the Buy-and-Hold Strategy. The reason that I don't want the Sharpe ratio, itself, for the performance evaluation of my strategy, is because I understand that my bot will have an excellent Sharpe ratio in the Uptrends(even if it exploits a small fraction of the trend) and a negative Sharpe ratio in the downtrends so I need to find out how well my bot exploits the uptrends and cashes the positions on downtrends.

p.s. The bot opens and closes the positions on a daily basis at the end of each daily candle and the interval I'm backtesting on is roughly about 3 months.