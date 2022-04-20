I won and ended up giving them all this info I got $9500 in my account but now they are asking me to send it back thru different methods with the methods that don't work now. They say it's to prove to the company that they can trust me. and that I will get more money back. is this a scam and if so what should I do and am I allowed to keep what they gave me considering they are not saying it was by mistake?
i won a guessing type game and they sent me $9500 and they are asking me to send it back trough different ways and that i will get more money
If you have to ask yourself "is this a scam?", the answer usually is "yes".– littleadv24 mins ago
1 Answer
It sounds like a new variant of an age-old scam.
The way they want you to return the money will be non-reversible. But in a few days, you will find that the $9500 payment into your account is reversed by the bank.