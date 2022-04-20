1

My credit card company detected fraud on my account. They contacted me about this fraud, we identified fraudulent charges.

I was also told my current cards on the account would not work and I would be sent new cards.

The new cards I received have the EXACT same information as my old card:

  • number
  • CVV
  • expiration date
  • name

How does issuing a new card, with the same information prevent further fraudulent activity?

The only thing I could think of was that the fraud originated with a skimmer or a compromised vendor system. However the fraud detected were card-not-present transactions from online vendors. A skimmer also has to read the same information about the card to have any value to a thief for cloning or card-not-present transactions.

Improve this question
1
  • 1
    At a guess, the technician mistakenly sent a card through their process of replacing a lost/damaged card rather than their process of replacing a stolen/compromised card.
    – Michael Richardson
    17 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.