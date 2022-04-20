My credit card company detected fraud on my account. They contacted me about this fraud, we identified fraudulent charges.

I was also told my current cards on the account would not work and I would be sent new cards.

The new cards I received have the EXACT same information as my old card:

number

CVV

expiration date

name

How does issuing a new card, with the same information prevent further fraudulent activity?

The only thing I could think of was that the fraud originated with a skimmer or a compromised vendor system. However the fraud detected were card-not-present transactions from online vendors. A skimmer also has to read the same information about the card to have any value to a thief for cloning or card-not-present transactions.