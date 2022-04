I live in iraq and i would like to invest in US index funds.looking at the popular brokers like robinhood and vanguard they state that they don't support investing from my country.Googling for iraqi brokers returns results of iraqi brokers but they only deal with iraqi stocks.

Is there a public record for registered brokers that are allowed to deal in US stocks that someone can look at? If not how can someone find such brokers.

Regards