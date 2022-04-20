I recently checked the bid and ask price in the Apple stock, and I found that the ask price was higher than the bid. Why is this? Apple Stock Image
I thought that bid was supposed to be higher than the ask.
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I recently checked the bid and ask price in the Apple stock, and I found that the ask price was higher than the bid. Why is this? Apple Stock Image
I thought that bid was supposed to be higher than the ask.