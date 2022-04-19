Let's say I have $10,000 in my account.

Scenario 1:

If I make 10 trades in a year and each trade I position size using only 25% every time and exit the trade after a 10% gain, my account would grow by 40% at the end of the year.

So --

10 trades 10% gain 25% position size = 40% return

This example was taken from the book "Trade Like an O'Neil Disciple" -- https://i.imgur.com/dTqv5Gj.png

Scenario 2:

Similar to the above except I take a smaller gain and therefore increase my number of trades.

So --

17 trades 8% gain 25% position size = 40% return

This is with compounding of course.

Questions: