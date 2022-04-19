Let's say I have $10,000 in my account.
Scenario 1:
If I make 10 trades in a year and each trade I position size using only 25% every time and exit the trade after a 10% gain, my account would grow by 40% at the end of the year.
So --
10 trades
10% gain
25% position size
= 40% return
This example was taken from the book "Trade Like an O'Neil Disciple" -- https://i.imgur.com/dTqv5Gj.png
Scenario 2:
Similar to the above except I take a smaller gain and therefore increase my number of trades.
So --
17 trades
8% gain
25% position size
= 40% return
This is with compounding of course.
Questions:
What's the formula behind this? I would like to know so I could plug in some different numbers.
Suppose I lower my position size to 20% or 15%... how many trades would it now take to get to a 40% return?
Suppose I wanted a 50% or even a 100% return at the end of the year... what should my position size be and how many trades would that take?
Suppose I take a bigger gain each time (15% or 20%), what should my position size be if I still want a 40% return? How about for a 50% or 100% return?