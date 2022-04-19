0

Let's say I have $10,000 in my account.

Scenario 1:

If I make 10 trades in a year and each trade I position size using only 25% every time and exit the trade after a 10% gain, my account would grow by 40% at the end of the year.

So --

10 trades
10% gain
25% position size
= 40% return

This example was taken from the book "Trade Like an O'Neil Disciple" -- https://i.imgur.com/dTqv5Gj.png

Scenario 2:

Similar to the above except I take a smaller gain and therefore increase my number of trades.

So --

17 trades
8% gain
25% position size
= 40% return

This is with compounding of course.

Questions:

  • What's the formula behind this? I would like to know so I could plug in some different numbers.

  • Suppose I lower my position size to 20% or 15%... how many trades would it now take to get to a 40% return?

  • Suppose I wanted a 50% or even a 100% return at the end of the year... what should my position size be and how many trades would that take?

  • Suppose I take a bigger gain each time (15% or 20%), what should my position size be if I still want a 40% return? How about for a 50% or 100% return?

