Could you suggest how the provision should be created in the below scenario? Accounting is done on an accrual basis under US GAAP.

My Company sells subscription services. At the end of April, we sold $1k of subscription services. Money will be collected in the next month, however, customers may use services immediately. To reflect this the following double entry was used. Revenue was recognized based on the days customers may use the services in April and May. Dr Account Receivable $1k Cr Revenue $100 Cr Deferred Revenue $900

Historically, we know that 20% of customers may ask for authorization reversal, i.e., we cancel their subscription and won't ask the issuer bank for a money transfer. In our case it's $1k x 20% = $200. How should we reflect this in April? I have the following double entry in mind. Any thoughts? Dr Expenses $200 Cr Account Receivable Provision $200

Thanks a lot!