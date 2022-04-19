I'm formulating my will and I wish to provide for my three children. They are all aged near 50.

Two children earn 300k+ and have assets of over two million dollars each.

The third child has no income and 500k of assets. He has an autism spectrum disorder, bipolar depression and social and generalised anxiety. He is under treatment but unlikely to return to work.

My initial will was to divide my monies three ways. I feel this is the "equitable" option.

My question is: Should I go further than the "equitable" option and pursue a "fair" option with a view to providing more social assistance to the third child. This would however mean taking money away from the other two children.