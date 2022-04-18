Ok let's say you have 3 products,

4lb bag costs $100

3lb bag costs $300

2lb bag costs $400

If I were asked, which product is more valuable, in the common sense, I would say, dividing dollars over lb, I get the value as follows:

4lb bag costs 100=25/lb

3lb bag costs 300=100/lb

2lb bag costs 400=200/lb

So it's clearly obvious that WOW, the first product is AMAZING value, amazing bang for my buck!

But how do you run this calculation if I want a product to be lighter and that's what is defined as more value? For example, sleeping bags, generally lighter bags are higher quality. So if I'm comparing these 3 sleeping bags, which one gives me more bang for my buck? (Please note I am NOT interested in advice on sleeping bags! I'm just using this as a possible example of something where less [weight] is better.)

If I just take the inverse and set to same denominator, I can get:

4lb bag costs $100 = 8/200

3lb bag costs $300 = 2/200

2lb bag costs $400 = 1/200

But that value is... difficult to explain and interpret. So for the first product, I'd say... each 8/200 of a dollar... does what? And how do I compare the values to find what's giving me the most bang for my buck?

Sorry if this problem doesn't belong here. I tried mathematics SE and they closed it. I honestly don't know where it should go but it is a real question!