Ok let's say you have 3 products,

4lb bag costs $100

3lb bag costs $300

2lb bag costs $400

If I were asked, which product is more valuable, in the common sense, I would say, dividing dollars over lb, I get the value as follows:

4lb bag costs 100=25/lb

3lb bag costs 300=100/lb

2lb bag costs 400=200/lb

So it's clearly obvious that WOW, the first product is AMAZING value, amazing bang for my buck!

But how do you run this calculation if I want a product to be lighter and that's what is defined as more value? For example, sleeping bags, generally lighter bags are higher quality. So if I'm comparing these 3 sleeping bags, which one gives me more bang for my buck? (Please note I am NOT interested in advice on sleeping bags! I'm just using this as a possible example of something where less [weight] is better.)

If I just take the inverse and set to same denominator, I can get:

4lb bag costs $100 = 8/200

3lb bag costs $300 = 2/200

2lb bag costs $400 = 1/200

But that value is... difficult to explain and interpret. So for the first product, I'd say... each 8/200 of a dollar... does what? And how do I compare the values to find what's giving me the most bang for my buck?

Sorry if this problem doesn't belong here. I tried mathematics SE and they closed it. I honestly don't know where it should go but it is a real question!

  • Sleeping bags aren't priced per pound, they are priced per sleeping bag. With items like that "value" is harder to determine, and it's not only different for different kinds of item but different for different people. A mountain climber might pay a lot for a light bag. A car camper much less. A person who needs a sleeping bag for guests in their house doesn't care.
    – DJClayworth
    37 mins ago
  • If you are car camping, buy the cheapest one. If you are spending the summer hiking the Appalachian trail, buy the lightest one. Value depends on your needs.
    – gaefan
    25 mins ago
  • @gaefan i apologize i'm not asking about sleeping bags... that was just an example. this is more of a logic quesiton
    – james
    21 mins ago
  • @DJClayworth i apologize i'm not asking about sleeping bags... that was just an example. this is more of a logic quesiton
    – james
    21 mins ago
  • The point is that for things like sleeping bags (or anything else where you aren't paying "per quantity") there isn't a simple calculation.
    – DJClayworth
    4 mins ago

This is actually a pretty common problem in economics, when looking at marginal utility versus marginal cost.

You start with a baseline product - in our case, the heaviest (and cheapest) bag:

Baseline:

  • 4 lb for $100

Then look at alternatives:

  • 3 lb for $300 = 1 lb savings for $200 = $200/lb saved
  • 2 lb for $400 = 2 lb savings for $300 = $150/lb saved

Which seems to show that the 2 lb bag gives you the greatest overall value in terms of weight savings.

Or, you can look at the marginal cost of a lb saved over the previous item (ordered by weight):

  • 3 lb for $300 = 1 lb savings for $200 = $200/lb saved
  • 2 lb for $400 = 1 lb savings for $100 = $100/lb saved

Here, the 2 lb bag also gives you the greatest efficiency, but what if the value to you between a 3 lb bag and 4lb bag is very low? Is it worth spending an extra $100 for that second lb of weight savings? There are ways to quantify "marginal utility" in many cases (e.g. fuel savings with lighter cargo). In your particular example it may be purely subjective - the assumption is that the second pound of weight savings is as valuable as the first.

