Does it show growth/decline of the fund? Is it good time to invest ?

Not necessarily - it could mean that their expenses have remained constant while the value of the fund has increased, or it could mean that they purposely reduced their fees to remain competitive with other similar funds. Or something else.

In either case, it says nothing about the future value of the fund. The returns of a fund are driven much more by the performance of the assets than the expense ratio. The ratio is a friction to realized returns but it should not be the main investing factor.