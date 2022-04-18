-1

If a Mutual fund has expense ratio, which is continously decreasing over past few years, does that mean anything? Does it show growth/decline of the fund? Is it good time to invest ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Guest001 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Does it show growth/decline of the fund? Is it good time to invest ?

Not necessarily - it could mean that their expenses have remained constant while the value of the fund has increased, or it could mean that they purposely reduced their fees to remain competitive with other similar funds. Or something else.

In either case, it says nothing about the future value of the fund. The returns of a fund are driven much more by the performance of the assets than the expense ratio. The ratio is a friction to realized returns but it should not be the main investing factor.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Guest001 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.