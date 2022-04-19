Todays deadline is for filing. So long as you have filed(and submitted payment) by today, when you actually pay your owed taxes(money leaving your account) doesn't affect the "lateness" of your taxes.

I'm a bit confused where you refer to the IRS taking the money from your account. When you owe taxes to the IRS, you send a payment in with your filed taxes to balance the account. The allowed methods of payment are listed on the IRS website. Typical ACH payments are processed rather quickly (anecdotally, they pulled a 3700 payment in less than 2 days after submission from me). Paper check or other forms of payment may take longer, based on clearing times and time of receipt.

Additional information from the comments: The date you submit your payment on is the date it's considered "paid" (so long as the payment clears etc.) This is similar to how paper checks/paper filing works, the postmark date is what matters. Payments are still due the same day as taxes are filed (in 2022, this is April 18th).

Payment status can be checked 2 weeks after your return is accepted by calling the IRS at their toll free number.

There is no penalty for overpaying owed taxes (only for underpaying). If an abundance of caution is desired and you have the resources to do so, there is no harm in making a manual payment through the IRS website. If such a payment is duplicate, the extra will be refunded eventually by the IRS.