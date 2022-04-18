I just recently filed on TurboTax. This is the only time I've had to pay the IRS anything beyond what they normally take in withholding. I know normally when they "withhold" more than they're supposed to, they take their sweet time getting a rebate into my bank account.

My tax return was approved from the IRS. I'm wondering how long it'll take them to hit my account for the money? Is there anyway I can follow up on this, to know when they're going to hit it? Do I have any concern for penalty if they do not hit it by the end of today (when taxes are due)?