I just recently filed on TurboTax. This is the only time I've had to pay the IRS anything beyond what they normally take in withholding. I know normally when they "withhold" more than they're supposed to, they take their sweet time getting a rebate into my bank account.

My tax return was approved from the IRS. I'm wondering how long it'll take them to hit my account for the money? Is there anyway I can follow up on this, to know when they're going to hit it? Do I have any concern for penalty if they do not hit it by the end of today (when taxes are due)?

Todays deadline is for filing, so long as you have filed by today, when you pay your owed taxes doesn't affect the "lateness" of your taxes.

I'm a bit confused where you refer to the IRS taking the money from your account. When you owe taxes to the IRS, you send a payment in with your filed taxes to balance the account. The allowed methods of payment are listed on the IRS website. Typical ACH payments are processed rather quickly (anecdotally, they pulled a 3700 payment in less than 2 days after submission from me). Paper check or other forms of payment may take longer, based on clearing times and time of reciept.

