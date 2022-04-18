Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF FoF MF: https://groww.in/mutual-funds/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf-fof-direct-growth (expense ratio: 0.16%)

Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF: https://groww.in/etfs/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf (expense ratio 0.51%)

As FoF primarily contains Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF, I think comparison boils down to their effective expense ratios.

On surface, it looks like investing directly in ETF makes sense because (I assume) FoF will cost aggregate expense ratios of both whereas ETF will have only expense ratio of 0.16% and one time brokerage. Is my understanding correct?

Any other parameters to consider before deciding between which option is better?