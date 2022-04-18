0

Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF FoF MF: https://groww.in/mutual-funds/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf-fof-direct-growth (expense ratio: 0.16%)

Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF: https://groww.in/etfs/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf (expense ratio 0.51%)

As FoF primarily contains Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF, I think comparison boils down to their effective expense ratios.

On surface, it looks like investing directly in ETF makes sense because (I assume) FoF will cost aggregate expense ratios of both whereas ETF will have only expense ratio of 0.16% and one time brokerage. Is my understanding correct?

Any other parameters to consider before deciding between which option is better?

Improve this question
New contributor
Harshit is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I am aware that currently investment into ETF FoF is paused.
    – Harshit
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Harshit is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.