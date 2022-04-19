Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 3 days ago. Improve this question

I am looking at 2 funds. One is ETF which tracks an index. Another is Mutual Fund which invests only in the earlier ETF.

Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF FoF MF: https://groww.in/mutual-funds/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf-fof-direct-growth (expense ratio: 0.16%) Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF: https://groww.in/etfs/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf (expense ratio 0.51%)

Q1. Will above mutual fund (2) have higher net expense ratio than 0.16% because underlying ETF also has 0.51% expense ratio?

Q2. Any other parameters to consider besides expense ratio to decide which investment is better?