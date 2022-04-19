Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
-
0
-
+0
-
-
-
-
- Log in
- Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
26 times
3
I am looking at 2 funds. One is ETF which tracks an index. Another is Mutual Fund which invests only in the earlier ETF.
-
Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF FoF MF: https://groww.in/mutual-funds/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf-fof-direct-growth (expense ratio: 0.16%)
-
Mirae Asset FANG+ Index ETF: https://groww.in/etfs/mirae-asset-nyse-fang-etf (expense ratio 0.51%)
Q1. Will above mutual fund (2) have higher net expense ratio than 0.16% because underlying ETF also has 0.51% expense ratio?
Q2. Any other parameters to consider besides expense ratio to decide which investment is better?
Harshit
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.